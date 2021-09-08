CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Highgate Hawaii's Waikiki Properties to Require Full Vaccinations for Guests

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighgate Hawaii’s seven Waikiki properties have become the first in Hawaii to require proof of full vaccination for guests, patrons and employees. The policy, which takes effect on Oct. 15, 2021, applies to the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, Park Shore Waikiki, Ambassador Waikiki Hotel, Pearl Waikiki Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach and Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki.

