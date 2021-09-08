Texas State announces new associate vice president for student affairs
David Byrd has been named associate vice president for the Division of Student Affairs at Texas State University. As a member of the division’s senior leadership team, Byrd will oversee and support the LBJ Student Center, Department of Student Involvement and the Department of Campus Recreation. He will also be responsible for the advancement of the division’s development efforts as they relate to Texas State’s advancement goals, and will serve and lead a variety of division initiatives and university committees.news.txstate.edu
