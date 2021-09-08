Virginia self-proving will: is it o.k. to describe witnesses as having "subscribed, sworn and acknowledged"?

I'm reading the self-proving portion of a Virginia will. The relevant portion describes the witnesses as having "subscribed, sworn, and acknowledged." Yet when I look at Virginia Code Sections 64.2-452 and 64.2-453, the wording at the bottom is a little bit different. In one, the witnesses are described as having "subscribed and sworn" and in the other, the witnesses are described as having "sworn and acknowledged." Neither code section attributes all three of these actions to the two witnesses (though 452 does attribute all three to the testator).