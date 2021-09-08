Parkview Financial provides $42.5 million loan for mixed-use property to include 210 apartment units and ground floor retail near downtown Nashville, Tennessee
Parkview Financial announced it has provided a $42.5 million construction loan to Monroe Germantown Holdings, LLC for the development of Artist Lofts, a mixed-use property located at 1217-31 2nd Ave N in the Germantown submarket of Nashville, Tenn. Situated on a .89-acre parcel, the project will offer 210 multifamily units, 3,800 square feet (sf) of ground-floor retail space, and a subterranean parking garage with 250 spaces.yieldpro.com
