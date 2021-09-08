FDNY firefighter Kelly Fullam honors firefighting dad

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!. Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Golden Globe and actress Sarah Paulson hosted a star-studded party at L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate New York Fashion Week and the launch of the retailer’s Fall campaign. Guests enjoyed a DJ set by Paris Hilton, as well as a live performance by Kim Petras. Adding to the atmosphere were a five-foot-tall champagne tower, Saks-branded mini burgers, and 110 disco balls throughout the space. Ok! Guests included Kumail Nanjiani, Alan Cumming, Charli XCX, James Harden, G-Eazy, Nicky Hilton, Amelia Hamlin, Dominique Jackson, Tommy Dorfman, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, Maye Musk, Tyler Cameron, Nina Agdal, Shaun Ross, Leyna Bloom, Luna Blaise, Jasmine Sanders, Aly & AJ, Bretman Rock, Quincy Brown Jr., Kerwin Frost, EJ Johnson, Ezra J. William, Tina Craig, Tina Leung, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Fernando Garcia, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Amanda Lepore, Fern Mallis, Roopal Patel, and more.
