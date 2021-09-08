CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY firefighter Kelly Fullam honors firefighting dad

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
goodmorningamerica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Fashion Week is back: See stunning moments from Gigi Hadid, Christian Siriano and more. After a long pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Fashion Week is back. Many shows, presentations and events started Wednesday and will continue to run through Sunday, Sept. 12. While some designers...

www.goodmorningamerica.com

HOLAUSA

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi. RELATED: Bella Hadid hopes Vivienne Westwood will design her wedding dress ...
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Halter Top In Swarovski Campaign Photo

Model behavior! Lourdes Leon rocks a green crop halter top and jewelry in a new campaign for Swarovski. Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski! The model, 24, and daughter of Madonna stars in a shoot for the jewelry company’s upcoming Collection II campaign, which seeks to “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” See the photo HERE.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Megan Fox Just Took the Sexy Cardigan to New Extremes

Sexy cardigans made their debut nearly two years ago when Katie Holmes matched hers with a cropped cashmere bra. Shortly after, supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner took it to the next level and wore nothing underneath while buttoning only one button. And now, they're passing the baton onto Megan Fox who just took the trend to new extremes.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Shares New Photos of Baby Khai on Instagram

Gigi Hadid just gave an adorable mom-life update. Yesterday, the model offered Instagram fans a glimpse into her quiet, relaxing life with her family on their Pennsylvania ranch. In a series of shots, Hadid poses in her pool during golden hour, harvests fresh vegetables and flowers from the farm, and walks through the estate while holding her baby daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Zayn Malik last September. She also commemorated her daughter's 11 months with a sweet black-and-white photo, in which the age milestone is spelled out in alphabet blocks.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ultimately, Curves Are the Star of Christian Siriano's Spring Runway

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano kicked off the spring 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week delivering the level of runway we hoped for. The designer brought his optimistic glam when we needed it most, giving us neon hues, dramatic evening wear, and a catwalk filled with beautifully diverse models to mark a new season — and, maybe, a new beginning for fashion. If looking to 2021 meant reimagining the future of fashion, designing for 2022 is bringing it to fruition — and who better to lead the charge than Siriano, a champion of diversity and the talent behind looks we've loved from Beyoncé, Zendaya, Amanda Gorman, and more of the world's most impressive women.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
Designers & CollectionsEssence

Teyana Taylor's 5-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Runway Debut At NY Fashion Week And Stole The Show

In case you needed a reminder, Junie is already a star. New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway. On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.
New York City, NYTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jhené Aiko At New York Fashion Week

Last night on Thursday, September 9th, Jhené Aiko, Gigi Hadid, Carine Roitfeld, Candace Swanepoel, Arthur Elgort, Ansel Elgort, Rita Ora, Cole Sprouse, Alicia Silverstone, Tommy Dorfman, Joy Corrigan, and many more filled the Rainbow Room for the 8th annual Fashion Media Awards. Jhené Aiko looked ravishing in her look, can we get an applause for that gold floor-length gown right now? Its stunning on her petite frame and that hairstyle is EVERYTHING!
New York City, NYbravotv.com

Ramona Singer Hits New York Fashion Week in a Plunging Floral Minidress

Bravolebrities are showing up for New York Fashion Week presentations in style. After Leah McSweeney graced the front row of Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing a Siriano Mob t-shirt and tons of black fringe, Melissa Gorga hit the Bronx and Banco presentation in an ab-baring floral cut-out dress. Ramona Singer took in some spring fashions, too, hitting the Frederick Anderson show in a flirty, flowery look of her own.
New York City, NYByrdie

Precious Lee’s Historic Fashion Week Began With a Beautiful Christian Siriano Runway

Precious Lee’s Instagram bio reads, “In the business of making history.” That has most certainly been accomplished, time and time again. As New York Fashion Week continues, Lee’s star has risen higher with each runway, perfectly constructed ensemble, and breakthrough moment. It may be too soon to cast her as the industry’s next Queen of Curves, but one thing’s for certain: Her mere presence, resilience, and visibility at New York Fashion Week is opening doors for a new generation of women to shine.
Designers & Collectionscodelist.biz

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rock New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid (26) and Kendall Jenner (25) created an absolute wow moment at New York Fashion Week! The two top models have been friends for years: The two beauties are spotted again and again at parties or while hanging out. But the friends also work together more often. Well beamed Gigi and Kendall Side by side on the catwalk!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
New York City, NYIn Style

Gigi Hadid Wore Psychedelic Asymmetrical Pants

Pants connoisseur Gigi Hadid continued to showcase her mastery of chaotic pants in New York City today. After reminding everyone that embellished denim is still very much a thing, Hadid wore a pair of bright-yellow tie-dye pants from Ottolinger that featured an asymmetric pattern (and zipper) that had one leg in one color and the other in an inky black and blue. Hadid's pants featured a flared silhouette, ties at the hem, and dual seams running down the leg.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Fall Trends in a Leather Minidress, Chocolate Coat & Knee-High Boots

Kate Hudson is bringing back one of this year’s most beloved trends just in time for fall. The “Fool’s Gold” actress arrived on the scene for Michael Kors’ spring ’22 show this morning in chic fashion. For the New York Fashion Week event, Hudson modeled a new brown leather minidress and slick chocolate coat from the designer’s new collection; the outfit also came accessorized with an embossed leather minibag. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this fall, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Hudson’s case, a...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff Believe This Will Be Fashion's Hottest Trend

Watch: Jason Wu "Embracing Nature" for Spring/Summer 2022 at NYFW. The future of fashion is all about the more is more approach. At least, that's what designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff believe style fans can expect to see in the months to come. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion powerhouses explained that people are ready to get dolled up again after living in loungewear for most of 2020.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

NYFW Events Diary: UGG Stays Out Late With Susanne Bartsch, MAC Celebrates Saweetie, And Parties Hosted By FWRD, Saks, Roger Vivier, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!. Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Golden Globe and actress Sarah Paulson hosted a star-studded party at L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate New York Fashion Week and the launch of the retailer’s Fall campaign. Guests enjoyed a DJ set by Paris Hilton, as well as a live performance by Kim Petras. Adding to the atmosphere were a five-foot-tall champagne tower, Saks-branded mini burgers, and 110 disco balls throughout the space. Ok! Guests included Kumail Nanjiani, Alan Cumming, Charli XCX, James Harden, G-Eazy, Nicky Hilton, Amelia Hamlin, Dominique Jackson, Tommy Dorfman, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, Maye Musk, Tyler Cameron, Nina Agdal, Shaun Ross, Leyna Bloom, Luna Blaise, Jasmine Sanders, Aly & AJ, Bretman Rock, Quincy Brown Jr., Kerwin Frost, EJ Johnson, Ezra J. William, Tina Craig, Tina Leung, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Fernando Garcia, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Amanda Lepore, Fern Mallis, Roopal Patel, and more.
New York City, NYcrossroadstoday.com

Michael Kors returns to NY Fashion Week with urban romance

NEW YORK (AP) — Love and romance were the dreamy threads that bound together Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2022 collection, presented in Central Park in a show that emphasized the forced intimacy of the pandemic and the optimism of love in New York City. Kendall Jenner opened Friday’s show in a...

