FDNY firefighter Kelly Fullam honors firefighting dad

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano kicked off the spring 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week delivering the level of runway we hoped for. The designer brought his optimistic glam when we needed it most, giving us neon hues, dramatic evening wear, and a catwalk filled with beautifully diverse models to mark a new season — and, maybe, a new beginning for fashion. If looking to 2021 meant reimagining the future of fashion, designing for 2022 is bringing it to fruition — and who better to lead the charge than Siriano, a champion of diversity and the talent behind looks we've loved from Beyoncé, Zendaya, Amanda Gorman, and more of the world's most impressive women.