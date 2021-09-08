CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Enzyme could be major driver of preeclampsia

utsouthwestern.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Sept. 8, 2021 – A new study by UT Southwestern scientists indicates that an enzyme called protein phosphatase 2 (PP2A) appears to be a major driver of preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by the development of high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine. The finding, published in Circulation Research, could lead to new treatments for preeclampsia other than premature delivery, which is often the only option.

www.utsouthwestern.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#And Babies#Circulation Research#Medical Science#Ut Southwestern#Vice Chair For Research#Utsw#Aps#The Bluefield Project#The Hartwell Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Beta-Blocker Reduces Lung Inflammation in Critical COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. In a small study, intravenous administration of the beta-blocker metoprolol to critically ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) safely blunted lung inflammation associated with the disease. Metoprolol administration also resulted in better oxygenation...
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

Weighing 3 factors could better personalize COPD treatment

New research sheds light on how to personalize treatments for people with COPD to optimally balance benefits and side effects. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) suffer from a permanent narrowing of the airways making breathing difficult. The narrowing is caused by inflammation of the small airways, resulting in mucus production and destruction of lung tissue.
WildlifeGenetic Engineering News

Gut Flora May Impact Susceptibility to Neurological Disease Konzo, Caused By Cassava Crop

Differences between microbiome species and genes in children from different regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may affect the release of cyanide after poorly processed cassava is consumed, and impact on development of the neurological disorder konzo, according to a study in 180 children, carried out by Children’s National Hospital researchers.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Convalescent Plasma Does Not Reduce Risk of Intubation, Mortality

The antibody profile in the blood of patients who have had the virus is extremely variable and this may modify the response to the treatment. Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who were treated with convalescent plasma did not see a reduction in the risk of intubation or mortality, according to a new study.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This Daily Could Prevent Major Heart Complications, New Study Says

Reducing your risk of heart failure may be as easy as keeping your body hydrated with water, new research suggests. Researchers from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (part of the National Institutes of Health) presented their latest study during this year's European Society of Cardiology Congress, which analyzed whether serum sodium concentration in middle age—an indication of hydration—is linked with a future diagnosis of heart failure. When you drink fewer fluids, your concentration of serum sodium increases.
FitnessPosted by
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Improving lung function

Lung health is affected by simple diet and exercise changes. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised many people’s awareness of the importance of lung function. Its consequences are especially severe for those with chronic obstructive lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, as well as those who smoke and vape.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Jalapeños, Says Science

Jalapeños make for an excellent addition to several dishes, most famously tacos and guacamole. They can also be made into an appetizer (jalapeño poppers, anyone?) or give a sweet margarita some spice. However, there are some people that struggle to tolerate the pepper—and no, we're not just referring to those whose taste buds can't handle the heat.
Medical Sciencetulane.edu

Tulane researchers develop inhaled vaccine against bacterial pneumonia

Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an inhaled vaccine against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings. The vaccine was able to protect mice against several strains of the bacteria, according to a new study published in Science Immunology. There are currently no...
Women's HealthFuturity

Team finds the right time for action to cut preeclampsia risk

The periods before pregnancy and in between pregnancies are key times to address preeclampsia risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, according to a new study. Preeclampsia—a complication that occurs in about 1 in every 25 pregnancies in the United States—is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to an organ system, most often the liver or kidneys. It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had previously been normal.
Women's Healthhealthitanalytics.com

How Patient Education, Preventive Care Mitigate Preeclampsia

But the good news is, through strong patient education and preventive care, preeclampsia can be somewhat preventable, according to Joanne Armstrong, MD, MPH, the executive medical director and chief medical officer for Women’s Health and Genomics at CVS Health. “Preeclampsia is this weird form of high blood pressure that really...
Public HealthFuturity

COVID long-haulers face higher risk of severe kidney disease

COVID-19 long-haulers, even those with mild infections of the virus, experience significant decline in kidney function, according to a deep dive into federal health data. The findings add to concerns that many people who have had COVID-19 go on to suffer a range of adverse conditions months after their initial infections.
Women's HealthNature.com

Nocturnal hypertension and risk of developing early-onset preeclampsia in high-risk pregnancies

To test the hypothesis that nocturnal hypertension identifies risk for early-onset preeclampsia/eclampsia (PE), we conducted an historical cohort study of consecutive high-risk pregnancies between 1st January 2016 and 31st March 2020. Office blood pressure (BP) measurements and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) were performed. The cohort was divided into patients without PE or with early- or late-onset PE (<34 and ≥34 weeks of gestation, respectively). The relative risks of office and ABPM hypertension for the development of late- or early-onset PE were estimated with multinomial logistic regression using no PE as a reference category. Four hundred and seventy-seven women (mean age 30 ± 7 years, with 23 ± 7 weeks of gestation at the time of the BP measurements) were analyzed; 113 (23.7%) developed PE, 69 (14.5%) developed late-onset PE, 44 (9.2%) developed early-onset PE. Office and ambulatory BP increased between the groups, and women who developed early-onset PE had significantly higher office and ambulatory BP values than those with late-onset PE or without PE. Hypertension prevalence increased across groups, with the highest values in early-onset PE. Nocturnal hypertension was the most prevalent finding and was highly prevalent in women who developed early-onset PE (88.6%); only 1.6% of women without nocturnal hypertension developed early-onset PE. Additionally, nocturnal hypertension was a stronger predictor for early-onset PE than for late-onset PE (adjusted OR, 5.26 95%CI 1.67–16.60) vs. 2.06, 95%CI 1.26–4.55, respectively). In conclusion, nocturnal hypertension was the most frequent BP abnormality and a significant predictor of early-onset PE in high-risk pregnancies.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy