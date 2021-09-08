The U.S. helped design Afghanistan’s constitution. It was built to fail.
Creating a stable Afghanistan was never fundamentally a military problem. States survive or collapse on the strength of their political foundations — and Afghanistan is rough terrain for establishing a viable democratic state. As two political scientists who, between 2004 and 2012, advised the U.S. State Department on institutional design in Afghanistan, we witnessed multiple missteps that helped seal Afghan democracy’s fate. At a very basic level, the founders of the new state chose the wrong governing institutions — ones that were either unsuited to existing power dynamics or that were intrinsically likely to foster division rather than compromise.www.washingtonpost.com
