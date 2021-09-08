CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US data show child COVID-19 cases rising exponentially

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time during the pandemic, children now account for more than one quarter of new weekly US COVID-19 cases, according to the latest report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Nearly 252,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending Sep 2, the largest number recorded...

www.cidrap.umn.edu

