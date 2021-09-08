People on the Move
Amity Dalton has been named the Asset Director at MEB Management Services. Dalton has 20 years of multifamily housing management experience and has held many roles overseeing a variety of residential community types. She holds her Ariz. Real Estate license and comes to MEB after playing the role of asset director at Greystar. At MEB, she will oversee the company’s build-to-rent (BTR) properties and be responsible for directing and assisting in all aspects of BTR operations.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0