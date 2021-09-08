Start with one thing today

In the world of medicine, triage is a system used to assign degrees of urgency to wounds or illnesses to decide the order of treatment of a large number of patients. In the order of urgency, A nurse would not neglect an individual hemorrhaging blood to treat one with a broken finger; nor would a doctor bypass treating someone with a debilitating disease for one with the sniffles. The same can be said with how we approach the doctrines of the church. Unfortunately, too often, we see division happening in the church over issues that seem trivial because frankly, they are. Paul addressed a similar issue in his letter to Titus saying; “But avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels about the law, for they are unprofitable and worthless” (Titus 3:9). Now, don’t get me wrong, this verse has been misused to dismiss important, essential doctrines of the faith just as much as it has been used in context to avoid pointless divisiveness. It is important to utilize discernment.