CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Start with one thing today

dioceseofnewark.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I think we get overwhelmed when we think we on our own must change the whole world or that we on our own cannot change the difficult issues that are facing us," says Bishop Hughes. "And there is rightness to that: on our own, we cannot do it. But if every single one of us does a little bit, if every single one of us does one thing only, then God, working through us, is able to make big changes in the world." (Time: 4:41.)

dioceseofnewark.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diocese#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Okatie, SCblufftontoday.com

Ring: I need the heart of Jesus more than ever

I will be honest with you. I drafted a harsh critique for the modern believer concerning the choice to be vaccinated or unvaccinated. I had lost enough friends on this round and got word a few minutes ago of another very close friend who contracted COVID with the vaccination but survived with no problem because he had the shots.
ReligionConnersville News-Examiner

Doctrinal Differences

In the world of medicine, triage is a system used to assign degrees of urgency to wounds or illnesses to decide the order of treatment of a large number of patients. In the order of urgency, A nurse would not neglect an individual hemorrhaging blood to treat one with a broken finger; nor would a doctor bypass treating someone with a debilitating disease for one with the sniffles. The same can be said with how we approach the doctrines of the church. Unfortunately, too often, we see division happening in the church over issues that seem trivial because frankly, they are. Paul addressed a similar issue in his letter to Titus saying; “But avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels about the law, for they are unprofitable and worthless” (Titus 3:9). Now, don’t get me wrong, this verse has been misused to dismiss important, essential doctrines of the faith just as much as it has been used in context to avoid pointless divisiveness. It is important to utilize discernment.
ReligionLas Cruces Sun-News

Impermanence, equanimity and the necessity to let go

A fundamental concept of Buddhism is impermanence, which I believe, once embraced, helps cultivate positive well being. The gentle Vietnamese Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh, reminds us: “Impermanence does not necessarily lead to suffering. What makes us suffer is wanting things to be permanent when they are not.”. The Buddha...
Religionblackhawk.fyi

Maturity University

How does the kind of town that Colosse was give us instruction and encouragement?. How does the way Paul writes to this church reflect spiritual maturity?. What problem may Paul be writing to correct or address?. What is the problem with blending different religious beliefs together?. Does this problem sound...
Millburn, NJdioceseofnewark.org

From Drumming Camp to Hurricane Ida, St. Stephen's welcomes neighbors

In the course of a week and a half, St. Stephen’s welcomed 10 drummers and 23 neighbors to its campus on the edge of downtown Millburn. Though two very different occasions, both grew out of the parishes to live its faith and its identity as “The Church on Main Street…where love begets love.”
ReligionDaily Herald

Letter: Let’s revise an article of faith

In Utah, many folks frequently repeat an article of faith that reads, “We believe in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.” This policy undoubtedly reflects the true sentiments of LDS believers. This particular article of faith also suggests that early LDS leaders were desirous of convincing government leaders of the...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Yom Kippur’s eternal message reminds us how fragile we are

On Sept. 16, Jews around the world will gather in synagogues — and in this pandemic season, online — to pray, to study, to ask forgiveness and to make amends with God and one another. It is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest occasion of the Jewish year. Even many who rarely participate in synagogue life tend to show up for this powerful and solemn festival. We wear white, and fast — avoiding both food and drink (including water) — for 25 hours.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Davenport Journal

Mother-in-law ‘tries to poison’ bride at the wedding reception, then storms off when called out

Drama becomes an everyday thing for wedding planners, so it really takes a new kind of crazy to throw them off. A wedding planner named Callie shared one incident that completely upped her definition of wedding drama to a whole new level. As she shared the incident on TikTok, Callie recalled how the groom’s mother tried to send the bride to the hospital by poisoning her with a cupcake she ordered.
Troy, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
Accidentsgentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Never-before-seen photos from 9/11 attacks show devastating wreckage and heroic ironworkers who cut through steel beams

NEW photos, obtained exclusively by The Sun, show the horrifying destruction of the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. Taken by Chris Maher, a steelworker who was working in New York City on the day the towers collapsed, the series of photos show the World Trade Center and surrounding buildings in the days following the destruction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy