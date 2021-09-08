Services announced by local churches
Special services and other activities in churches this week include the following:. Abingdon Episcopal Church, White Marsh, will hold Holy Eucharist services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Both services are held in person and the 10:30 service is live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. To receive a bulletin of the order of service, email the church at admin@abingdonchurch.org. Formation classes will resume Sunday via Zoom. A link will be emailed.www.gazettejournal.net
