Elementary-level students who took part in the Wonder at Ware ArtWalk held at Ware Episcopal Church in Gloucester created these works of art and the rector, the Rev. Scott Parnell, dropped them off this week at Riverside Convalescent Center in Mathews. “We are going to give them to each resident and post some on bulletin boards,” RCC activities director Richard Miles said. “This artwork will make our residents smile, and a smile is a good thing.” Parnell said the next art walk is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the church with the theme of animals.