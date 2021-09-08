CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey announces new album Blue Banisters out October 22 and drops new single Arcadia

By George Griffiths
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey has announced the release of her seventh major-label studio album, Blue Banisters, out October 22 via Polydor. The record - originally titled Rock Candy Sweet - was pushed back from its initial launch date of July 2021, but it will finally be with us in just a few short weeks.

