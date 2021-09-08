Lana Del Rey announces new album Blue Banisters out October 22 and drops new single Arcadia

You want more “Video Games,” you say? Well, Lana Del Rey is back with the whole arcade. Okay, not quite — the singer-songwriter’s latest single is actually about a city in California, as her songs tend to be these days. In the swaying piano ballad (produced by Drew Erickson in a turn from her recent work with Jack Antonoff), she compares her body to Los Angeles and sings of Hilton hotels and Land Rovers; it’s all paired with a video of Del Rey dancing in a living room with L.A. traffic and city lights projected onto her. The video takes a turn at the end, closing with a trappy, mariachi-like outro that’s not officially part of “Arcadia.” It could be from elsewhere on Blue Banisters, the album Del Rey has been teasing since April but delayed from its intended July 4 release. Now the album is set to come out October 22, featuring three singles Del Rey surprise-released in May. It follows her previous album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which was released only back in March. Just don’t ask us what happened to Rock Candy Sweet.