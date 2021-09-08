Big 12 Soccer Roundup | Weeks 2-3

As far as Texas Tech, the offense simply felt like it just never made any adjustments and it was really just explosive plays, but the yards churning out yards and moving the chains was something that just wasn’t there. In fact, the offense only had 11 first downs on the night, which is insane to put up 28 points on just 11 first downs. That’s an issue. Sonny Cumbie was a big-play sort of coordinator for TCU and he has to figure out the small stuff. Winding up for the big play wasn’t working, and of course, Texas Tech fans always had huge issues with the screens from the Yost offense, but maybe that would have been a good look for a team that’s pressuring so much.