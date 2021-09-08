CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 Soccer Roundup | Weeks 2-3

By Jack Mackenzie
sicem365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears seem like they could be turning a corner as conference play nears. Let’s take a look around the conference to see how the competition is shaping up. Let’s start with the favorites to win the conference: #6 TCU and #18 West Virginia. The Horned Frogs have stayed undefeated...

College Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Nebraska State

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Florida State
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Ohio State
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
Ohio State
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Aerospace & Defense
The Spun

Longtime Offensive Coordinator Fired After Loss On Saturday

On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
College Sports
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Texas State
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Texas Football On Saturday Night

Texas football is getting an early look at one of its future conference does on Saturday. It didn’t go well for Steve Sarkisian’s club. The Longhorns impressed in Sark’s first game leading the team against a ranked Louisiana club, winning 38-18. Arkansas had a surprisingly solid first year under Sam Pittman last year, but was still definitely a middling SEC team at best. Texas entered the game in Fayetteville as a 6.5-point favorite.
Hampton, NE

Friday night roundup week 2

A pair of area teams notched first wins of the season on a picture-perfect Friday for football. High Plains and Hampton picked up wins and each moved to 1-1 on the season while Aurora and Giltner each lost, falling to 0-2. Aurora played a wild Homecoming contest with Bennington, but...
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech vs. SFA football officials, referee, umpires

The Texas Tech football team will face FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin in its second game of the 2021 college football season at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock in the Celebrate America Game. Texas Tech football: Challenge accepted: New Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters eager to...
Utah State

Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: BYU moves into rankings as Utah drops out; Oregon makes jump

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and the rest of the BYU sideline begin to celebrate as they defeat Utah in an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) PROVO — The day started out so promising for the Pac-12: Oregon did what the conference hadn't done in a long time.
College Sports

10 Things: Texas Tech 28, Stephen F. Austin 22

As far as Texas Tech, the offense simply felt like it just never made any adjustments and it was really just explosive plays, but the yards churning out yards and moving the chains was something that just wasn’t there. In fact, the offense only had 11 first downs on the night, which is insane to put up 28 points on just 11 first downs. That’s an issue. Sonny Cumbie was a big-play sort of coordinator for TCU and he has to figure out the small stuff. Winding up for the big play wasn’t working, and of course, Texas Tech fans always had huge issues with the screens from the Yost offense, but maybe that would have been a good look for a team that’s pressuring so much.
Hawaii State

OSU football: Hawaii has talent on offense, led by dual-threat quarterback

Although it came against a lower-division opponent, Hawaii showed an ability to score some points in last week’s 49-35 home win against Portland State. Oregon State’s task in a nonconference football game Saturday night at Reser Stadium will be trying to slow down the Rainbow Warriors’ attack, which is led by dual-threat quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a junior who accounted for 21 total touchdowns in nine games in 2020.

