CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Highway Patrol's Labor Day Accident Statistics

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) Seven people are dead as a result of traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 18 fatalities. The 2021 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 3, through 11:59 pm, Monday, September 6th. Troopers say our state's roads and highways had 351 crashes, 103 injuries, 108 DWI arrests, and 71 drug arrests. On our rivers and lakes the Water Patrol logged 1 fatality, 7 crashes, 4 injuries, 6 BWI arrests, and 18 drug arrests. During the 2020 counting period, the Patrol investigated 278 traffic crashes, which included 140 injuries and 11 of the 18 fatalities. Troopers made 146 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2020: Troopers investigated 20 boating crashes involving six injuries and one fatality; and arrested seven people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes.

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Statistics#The Patrol#Highway Patrol#Dwi#The Water Patrol#Bwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy