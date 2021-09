Thanks to camera phones, taking photographs has never been easier, and people are capturing countless images to share on social media. As a result, photos have basically become disposable, eliciting, at best, a brief glance on Facebook or Instagram before disappearing into the Cloud. Compare that to when photos were available only as prints and treated as cherished possessions. Fortunately, photographs can still be printed, though storing them over the long haul can be a bit of a pain. That’s where archival photo albums come in. Made of acid-free materials that won’t damage your pictures, they let you organize your images any way you want, preserve them for years on end, and provide the tactile satisfaction of flipping through physical pages. In that respect, archival photo albums offer a way to keep your past present. Find out which is best for you in our list of recommendations below.