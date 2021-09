In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. It’s also home to some interesting stories – you can decide whether they are true while you sip a classic Wisconsin cocktail or watch the sunset over a Northwoods river. Here’s why you should make plans to stay at the Four Seasons Island Resort.