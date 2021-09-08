CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BeachLife Festival announces afterparty series

By Article Contributed by BeachLife Festival
Cover picture for the articleLate-night “Afterparty” performances have been announced for the BeachLife Festival. Among the late-night music purveyors of particular interest to Grateful Web readers include renowned Southern California bands Cubensis and The Higgs. On Saturday, The Higgs, whose mission is “Melting faces. Blowing minds. Cerebral jams for the masses,” will jam out post-fest at Samba By the Sea on the waterfront in the Redondo Beach Marina, just a few steps away from the festival site. The club states doors for the show, to take place after the Counting Crows close the main fest’s performance, will open at 10 p.m., with music till 1:30 a.m. Samba by the Sea’s website states, “We will be following current CDC & L.A. County guidelines requiring masks indoors when not eating or drinking.”

