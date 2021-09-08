Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Temple City
TEMPLE CITY – One man was killed, his brother wounded in a stabbing late Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Temple Station were called to a reported stabbing victim just before 11 p.m. September 7 and found the victim suffering from multiple wounds. He was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.www.sgvcitywatch.com
