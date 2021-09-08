SUPER CUTE, LITTLE Tykes Play ...

Playing as Sonic is good, but everyone knows that playing as Super Sonic is even better. So, how do unlock him in Sonic Colors: Ultimate?. Playing as Super Sonic has multiple benefits in Sonic Colors: Ultimate. He’s invincible for one, and can infinitely boost. But now for the downsides: Super Sonic can’t make use of Wisps, and his ring supply steadily diminishes. Should the ring counter drop to zero, he’ll return to being regular old Sonic again. But just how do you unlock and play as Super Sonic in Sonic Colors: Ultimate?
