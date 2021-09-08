Celebrating 20 Years of World-class Performances at the Webb Center

WICKENBURG – The Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts is excited to celebrate 20 years of bringing the best in entertainment direct to Wickenburg. The 600-seat, state-of-the-art venue continues its legacy by offering over thirty events November through March for visitors and residents alike. Country, western, rock & roll, comedy, classical and tap dance are a few of the genres featured this year. The programs showcase talented musicians, dancers and speakers that honor Wickenburg’s unique diversity as well as provide glimpses into broader cultural traditions found around the world.