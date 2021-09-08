Brera Serviced Apartments Partners With IDeaS Revenue Solutions to Enhance Growth Strategy

Hospitals and research laboratories are deploying tracking solution to enable automation, improve efficiency, facilitate traceability, standardize workflow, and enhance patient safety. This has resulted in complete elimination of logs in histology, paper-based work, reduction in labeling errors, there are also direct (eg, reduction in overtime hours) and indirect cost savings (eg, staff spend less time looking for missing assets and managing paperwork). By definition these are information tools encrypted and are used as labels in the form of design or patterns generated by computes to enhance the security and validity with accuracy of the samples under reference and which can be traced at one click.