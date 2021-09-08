Brera Serviced Apartments Partners With IDeaS Revenue Solutions to Enhance Growth Strategy
The German-based extended-stay hotel group will implement IDeaS G3 RMS in six locations to optimize cluster revenue management approach. LONDON—Sept. 8, 2021—IDeaS, a SAS company, the world's leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Brera Serviced Apartments will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at six of its extended-stay properties across Germany.
