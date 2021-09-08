We’re notifying residents to make sure they know that a Flex Alert has been issued for today, September 8.

We are asking consumers to shift their energy use to non-peak hours; the anticipated energy shortage for today will be a longer time period than usual.

Please conserve as much energy as you can today between the hours of 4 -9 PM. During this time, making sure to turn off any lights or devices you don’t need to use. You can further shift your energy use by doing energy-intensive activities like laundry and dishwashing to either before 4 PM or after 9 PM.

Thank you for your cooperation! For more information and energy-saving tips, visit SaveOurPower.org.