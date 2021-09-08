CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re notifying residents to make sure they know that a Flex Alert has been issued for today, September 8.

We are asking consumers to shift their energy use to non-peak hours; the anticipated energy shortage for today will be a longer time period than usual.

Please conserve as much energy as you can today between the hours of 4 -9 PM. During this time, making sure to turn off any lights or devices you don’t need to use. You can further shift your energy use by doing energy-intensive activities like laundry and dishwashing to either before 4 PM or after 9 PM.

Thank you for your cooperation! For more information and energy-saving tips, visit SaveOurPower.org.

ABOUT

El Monte's slogan is "Welcome to Friendly El Monte" and historically is known as "The End of the Santa Fe Trail". As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 113,475, down from 115,965 at the 2000 census. As of 2019, El Monte was the 54th-largest city in California.

