Cascade Investment Affiliate Agrees to Acquire Controlling Stake in Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

CoralTree Hospitality in partnership with its parent company Lowe has acquired a controlling interest in the Magnolia Hotels brand from Denver-based Stout Street Hospitality. CoralTree will manage four of Magnolia's six properties in Denver, Houston, St. Louis and Omaha while licensing the name to the New Orleans and Dallas properties. The Magnolia brand is known for its award-winning, independent properties that reflect the spirit of each location with curated personal service for both business and leisure travelers. With the addition of the six new Magnolia Hotels, CoralTree has a portfolio of 22 hotels and resorts throughout the United States.