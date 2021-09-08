Cascade Investment Affiliate Agrees to Acquire Controlling Stake in Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
TORONTO – September 8, 2021 – Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts ("Four Seasons" or "the Company"), the world's leading luxury hospitality company, today announced that its longstanding shareholder, an affiliate of Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (collectively, "Cascade"), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Company. In the all-cash deal, Cascade will increase its existing 47.5 percent stake to 71.25 percent by purchasing half of the existing 47.5 percent stake owned by an affiliate of its long-term investment partner Kingdom Holding Company ("KHC") for $2.21 billion, valuing Four Seasons at a $10 billion enterprise value. Four Seasons Founder and Chairman, Isadore Sharp, through Triples Holdings Limited ("Triples Holdings") will retain his 5% stake.
