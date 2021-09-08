CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Song Hwa, Ik Jun To Finally Become A Couple? Min Ha, Seok Hyeong Go On A Date

epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 has been delayed to give way to the 2022 Qatar World Cup’s qualifying matches. After the prolonged thirst for a new episode, avid followers of the popular tvN series will finally be able to see what happens next to Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Jae Suk
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Song Hye Kyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ist#Kdrama Kpop#Australia Time#British#Han#Hospital Playlist Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worldepicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers And Predictions: Du Sik To Express Feelings For Hye Jin? Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min A's Characters Develop Close Friendship

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha effortlessly got numerous viewers hooked during its first two episodes. The undeniable chemistry of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min A prompted fans to ask for more scenes showing Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin together in the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 3.
Worldepicstream.com

Han So Hee Net Worth 2021: Is Song Kang's Nevertheless Co-Star Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Han So Hee became a household name after her big break in The World Of The Married and Nevertheless. As a matter of fact, the 26-year-old South Korean star is considered one of the most promising actresses of her generation.
Comicsepicstream.com

Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime Episode 10 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, and Where to Watch Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun FOR FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun by Ikumi Hino manga series got an anime adaptation and the finale of the series is about to arrive next week as Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Episode 10 arrives. With the last of the run of season 1, make sure to check where to watch the show and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 5 RELEASE DATE and TIME, PREVIEW

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky remains as the No.1 Kdrama among those that air in the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots. The series continues to be at a tight match with the KBS series Police University. Both with interesting storylines, Lovers of the Red Sky tackles a historical plot that piqued interest from many viewers.
Worldepicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Revelation: Vincenzo Star Joined By Park Ji Hyun In The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is one of the most-sought after K-drama stars today. As a matter of fact, the former husband of Song Hye Kyo is scheduled to appear in the upcoming movie called Bogota and an imminent new K-drama series titled The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family.
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

'Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai' Episode 47 Spoilers, Release Date Out

Dai and his allies are heading toward Carl Kingdom in "Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai" Episode 47. The new episode is titled "To the final Battleground." The official promo trailer for Episode 47 reveals Dai and his friends getting to Carl Kingdom where fighters gather from all over. As they approach the territory of the Dark Army, known as the Field of Death, they renew their vow to crush the Dark King.
Comicsepicstream.com

The Dungeon of Black Company Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, and Where to Watch Anime Meikyuu Black

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Youhei Tasamura’s manga series, Meikyuu Black Company, and its isekai anime is about to be done in a few runs and it will definitely be interesting how it will all wrap up in one finale, still, season 2 has no confirmation yet. Episode 11, the penultimate of The Dungeon of Black Company, is underway so make sure to have the release date and time on your countdown and see where to watch the show.
Comicsepicstream.com

Scarlet Nexus Anime Episode 12 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The anime adaptation of the action role-playing game of Bandai Namco finally reaches its penultimate run and there is yet to have a confirmation whether there would be a second season for the show. With the last one before the finale, Episode 12 is underway so make sure to have the release date and time on your countdown and see where to watch Scarlet Nexus.
WorldSoompi

Ryu Jun Yeol And Jeon Do Yeon Start To Experience Changes In “Lost”

JTBC’s “Lost” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. “Lost” is a drama about the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request.
WorldSoompi

Kim Nam Gil To Support “The Fiery Priest” Co-Star Honey Lee By Making Cameo In “One The Woman”

Actor Kim Nam Gil will be making a cameo appearance in SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman”!. It was reported that Kim Nam Gil had visited the set of “One the Woman” on September 9 and filmed a brief scene for his guest appearance. His connection to the drama comes from Honey Lee, who is starring in “One the Woman” and co-starred with Kim Nam Gil in “The Fiery Priest.”
TV Seriesimdb.com

You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Announcement

Joe Goldberg is back—with a "mini-me." That's right, in You season three—set for release on Oct. 15—Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are officially parents to a son. In a chilling new video, shared by Netflix on Aug. 30, Joe says a baby boy "is not what we expected." "And I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was surely exciting and not without challenges," he continues as an image of a bloody cake appears on the screen. "Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do. But for you, I can change, I'll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad." As for the baby's name? Joe...
Comicsepicstream.com

Shaman King (2021) Episode 23 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Shaman King (2021) Episode 22 wasn't the most epic so far, but it's very satisfying to watch Faust being awesome as the Shaman Fight keeps going strong. The 10 first episodes of the Shaman King reboot were a bit underwhelming, but even average episodes are much more well-received now that the show really picked up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy