Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Song Hwa, Ik Jun To Finally Become A Couple? Min Ha, Seok Hyeong Go On A Date

Joe Goldberg is back—with a "mini-me." That's right, in You season three—set for release on Oct. 15—Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are officially parents to a son. In a chilling new video, shared by Netflix on Aug. 30, Joe says a baby boy "is not what we expected." "And I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was surely exciting and not without challenges," he continues as an image of a bloody cake appears on the screen. "Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do. But for you, I can change, I'll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad." As for the baby's name? Joe...