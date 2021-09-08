CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Given More Freedom to Improvise

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, is easily one of the most-anticipated MCU films, especially with the multiverse aspect that keeps the fans speculate on who might show up in the film. In addition, Sam Raimi, who directed the Tobey Maguire-starred Spider-Man trilogy, is helming the sequel and fans are looking forward to seeing what he will bring to this upcoming adventure with the Sorcerer Supreme.

