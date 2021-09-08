Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Given More Freedom to Improvise

Marvel fans were pretty blown away by the first trailer that was released for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hardcore fans have been analyzing the hell out of it since it was released and I’ve been reading so many different fan theories about what could be going on. Many of those theories revolve around Doctor Strange and how that might not really be Doctor Strange. These are all fun to read, but in the end, I’m sure they’ll all be wrong. Marvel has been putting stuff in trailers to throw fans off for years.