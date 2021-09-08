A Front-Line Nurse and Medical Student's Stunning Vineyard Wedding in Ohio
Unique Smith, a travel nurse, and Marcus Lowe, a medical resident, have a love story straight out of a modern-day, real-world romantic comedy. The couple met in 2017 at their local church’s medical ministry. "Marcus is a friendly guy so he made several attempts to talk to one of the most introvered people you'll ever meet—me," shares Unique. One day, a woman came to both of the pair asking them to pray for her and Unique was impressed with Marcus' compassion. "We left that conversation as nothing but friends," she says. "However, that moment honestly touched my life."www.brides.com
Comments / 1