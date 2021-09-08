CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Undergraduates study eye development in blind salamanders under NSF grant

txstate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana García, a professor in the Department of Biology at Texas State University, has received a three-year, $370,000 grant to study the mechanisms that govern eye development in salamanders. The project, “Collaborative Proposal: Developmental and Genetic Pathways to Phenotypic Convergence in a Radiation of Groundwater Salamanders,” is in partnership with...

news.txstate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Marcos, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsf#Texas State University#Eye Development#The University Of Texas#Nsf#The Department Of Biology#The Hillis Lab#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

NSF Grant Awarded for Cellular Biomanufacturing Research

The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded Rebekah Margaret Samsonraj, PhD, assistant professor in the department of biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas, a $466,266 NSF grant for research on bioprocessing stem cell-derived therapeutics. The goal of the project is to understand mechanisms of biophysical modulation of mesenchymal stem cells...
Richardson, TXutdallas.edu

UTD Aims To Advance Gender Equity in STEM Faculty with NSF Grant

The University of Texas at Dallas has been awarded a $1 million, three-year National Science Foundation (NSF) ADVANCE grant to enhance its efforts to recruit and retain more women tenure-track faculty members in STEM fields. “This project will help us systematically transform the campus in ways that will expand and...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

WKU receives NSF grant for new telescope at Bell Observatory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University has been awarded a $312,294 grant from the National Science Foundation, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced Tuesday. WKU has been awarded this grant to replace their decades-old telescope and control system with a modern telescope and control system at the university’s Bell Observatory. The new instrument will be the largest optical telescope in Kentucky. The telescope will generate research-quality data and be available for students and faculty at WKU and surrounding higher education institutions.
Societywustl.edu

Butler-Barnes receives NSF grant to study impact of racial violence

Sheretta Butler-Barnes, associate professor at the Brown School, has received a three-year $697,914 National Science Foundation grant for a project titled “Collaborative Research: Black Parents’ Racial Socialization Competencies and Youth Outcomes in Response to Racial Violence.”. She will collaborate with researchers at the University of Virginia and the University of...
Tulsa, OKutulsa.edu

Tulsa Undergraduate Research Challenge

A student may enter the TURC program as a co-investigator working on a faculty member’s research project or with a mentored independent research project. For those entering as co-investigators it is expected that the student will develop the research skills necessary for the development of a mentored independent research project to form the basis of a future TURC application. The selection of a TURC co-investigator is streamlined and requires a faculty request describing the student’s role and a commitment to mentoring the student’s development as a researcher. The student submits a transcript and a statement of commitment to the project.
Kansas StateJunction City Daily Union

Fateh awarded NSF grant to develop smart coil technology for AC motors

MANHATTAN — Fariba Fateh, assistant professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University, has received a National Science Foundation grant to develop smart coil technology for use in high-performance alternating current, or AC, motor drives.
Solar Powerucf.edu

NSF Grant Means Big, Powerful Laser Coming to UCF

The U.S. National Science Foundation has awarded UCF a grant to purchase and install an almost $2 million high-peak-power, high-repetition-rate ultrafast infrared laser system — a first of its kind in the world. The money is an investment in the cutting-edge research being conducted at UCF, which is advancing knowledge...
Collegestamu.edu

NSF-Funded Hub To Enhance Resilience In Underrepresented Communities

Researchers at Texas A&M University will lead a hub of five institutions across the country to conduct fundamental research to support holistic decision-making for historically underrepresented communities impacted by coastal hazards. The Focused Coastline and People Research Hub at Texas A&M, which will bring together communities, stakeholders and researchers, has...
Orange County, CAuci.edu

Math Department wins NSF Data Science Corps Grant

UCI Department of Mathematics Associate Professor of Teaching Bob Pelayo, alongside Professor Babak Shahbaba of UCI Statistics & Computer Science, just won a $1.5 million grant from the Data Science Corps of the National Science Foundation to expand the university’s Data Science undergraduate curricula. The proposal — spearheaded by Shahbaba — creates support for the creation of paid internships for first and second-year mathematics majors interested in following UCI’s Data Science concentration in Mathematics. The internships will give budding students a chance to engage with data science practices like data visualization with professors like UCI’s Dr. Mine Dogucu, Assistant Professor of Teaching in Statistics. The grant also provides funding for professors like Pelayo, who’s worked to make taking math classes at UCI a more inclusive experience for students, to create a new upper-division Mathematical Machine Learning course that, Pelayo explained, “will fill a critical need for machine learning training for Data Science concentration students in Math and within the School of Physical Sciences.” The grant will also foster collaborations between disparate sectors of UCI, as well as other institutions, including Orange County’s California State University Fullerton as well as Cypress College. Pelayo already has a program running in collaboration with CSU Fullerton called BioCalc PEA — a $1.4-million-dollar initiative that aims to help instructors merge concepts from math and biology — and, as a result of this new grant, “this is one of our first meaningful partnerships with the local community college, Cypress College,” he said. “It will provide opportunities for students to work with industry partners and gain meaningful data science skillsets that employers want. Math majors have been requesting this for years, and this grant helps us get closer to achieving this.”
Scienceuwyo.edu

UW’s Runyon Receives NSF Award to Study Critical Element Distribution in Central Wyoming

Simone Runyon, an assistant professor in the University of Wyoming’s Department of Geology and Geophysics, recently received a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for research that investigates critical element distribution in the Rattlesnake Hills Alkaline Complex in central Wyoming. The three-year, $274,610 grant, for a project titled “Processes Influencing Critical...
Auburn, ALPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn University teams with Tuskegee University for STEM student research opportunities

A new collaboration between Auburn University and Tuskegee University aims to provide opportunities for Tuskegee students to explore new educational and career paths through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research mentorships with Auburn graduate students and faculty. Maria Soledad Peresin, associate professor of forest biomaterials in Auburn’s School of...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

NSF Grants Connect Diverse Scholars to Build and Broaden Political Research

Two new grants from the National Science Foundation’s Build and Broaden 2.0 program will help connect faculty from a diverse set of institutions and build critical infrastructure. These research partnerships will facilitate data collection and analysis of both the role of organizations and social movements on politics and policy as well as study the relationship between COVID-19 and Black trauma.
Computersstevens.edu

Computer Science Professor Wendy Wang Received a $499,941 NSF Grant

Wendy Wang, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science, recently received a $499,941 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for her project “SaTC: CORE: Small: Securing Network Embedding against Privacy Attacks” The project seeks to develop rigorous-yet-practical techniques to mitigate any vulnerabilities created by network embedding. Performing data analysis on...
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

NanoPattern Receives $1 Million NSF Grant: ‘A Validation of Our Vision,’ Says Cofounder

NanoPattern Technologies recently received a $999,428 grant from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program. Cofounded by Dmitri Talapin, Ernest DeWitt Burton Distinguished Service Professor in the University of Chicago Chemistry Department and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME), and Yu Kambe, PhD ’19, the company earlier this year received $150,000 in investment from the George Shultz Innovation Fund and recently launched a seed round. It also was awarded an SBIR Phase I funding from the NSF.
WildlifePosted by
Power 95.9

Is This an Alien Species Discovered on a Texas Beach?

Imagine walking on the beach in Galveston, Texas when something odd catches your eye in the sand. At first sight, you think of the movie "Alien." after you see what it looks like. Well, that's exactly what happened when a person saw something wiggling in the sand that looked like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy