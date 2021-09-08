Auburn University invites applications for Liberal Arts dean's position
Auburn University invites nominations and applications for the position of Dean, College of Liberal Arts. The dean serves as the college’s chief academic and administrative officer and provides vision and leadership that enhance the college’s tradition of excellence in teaching, research, service, outreach, and diversity. The dean reports directly to the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and will be located in Auburn, Alabama.cla.auburn.edu
