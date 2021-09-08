CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee University hosts the 25th Annual Booker T. Washington Economic Development Summit

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContact: Jacquelyn Carlisle, College of Agriculture, Environment and Nutrition Sciences. Tuskegee University will host the 25th Booker T. Washington Economic Development Summit Sept. 15 - 16, 2021, virtually. This year's theme, "Tools of the Titans: Envisioning the Future of Black Economics," will focus on Post-COVID: Road to Recovery, Access to Capital, Sustainability, and Branding. The summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.

