Landslide Coming Down: Titans Run All Over The Bearcats In 58-12 Win

The Mercer County Titans (2-10 faced off against the neighboring Anderson County Bearcats (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 3. The Titans scored a 58-12 landslide victory. Mercer kicked off, but recovered the ball after it bounced off the Anderson return man. Taking over at their own 32 yard line, the Titans found the endzone in two plays with a 23 yard completion from senior quarterback Trosper Buchanan to sophomore Thaddeus May. Jonah Lewis made it 7-0 with the extra point. Lewis was six out of seven on the night and 10 out of 11 for the season.