Nashville's Hermitage Hotel Unveils New Restaurant and Hotel-wide Redesign

The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville’s celebrated gathering place for more than 110 years, has shared details of its upcoming restaurant launch and hotel-wide redesign. The standard-bearer for luxury in Nashville, the 122-room Hermitage will unveil two new dining outlets, a top-to-bottom design refresh of guest rooms and public spaces, and other signature touches, beginning in late October. Charting the way forward for the hotel’s next 100 years, the new enhancements will underscore The Hermitage Hotel’s identity as Nashville’s premier independent luxury hotel and offer the city’s most authentic expression of gracious, modern-day Southern hospitality.