The City of Fairmont is curren...

The City of Fairmont is currently accepting applications for City of Fairmont residents to serve on the Fairmont Human Rights Commission. There will be four (4) vacancies on this board effective November 15, 2021. The Human Rights Commission is composed of seven (7) members to be appointed by the City Manager and confirmed by Council. All members appointed to serve on the Commission shall be residents of the City of Fairmont. The Commission shall have the powers and authority and shall perform the functions and services as prescribed in the Human Rights Commission Ordinance. The Commission shall encourage and endeavor to bring about mutual understanding and respect among all persons and encourage and endeavor to safeguard the right and opportunity of all persons to be free from all forms of discrimination whether by virtue of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, blindness or handicap. All members appointed to serve on the Commission shall be residents of the city limits of the City of Fairmont. No member may hold office in any political party. Members shall be eligible for re-appointment for two (2) successive terms. In no event shall a member of the Commission serve more than three (3) consecutive terms. Before assuming and performing any duties as a member of the Commission, each Commission member shall take and subscribe to the official Oath prescribed in the Constitution of West Virginia. Members shall serve without salary, however, members shall be reimbursed for any reasonable and necessary expenses incurred in the performance of the Commission services. Any member shall forfeit his office if such member fails to attend thee (3) consecutive regular meetings of the Commission without being excused by the Commission as reflected in the minutes. Vacancies may be filled by appointment by the City Manager and confirmed by Council for unexpired terms. If interested in serving on this board, please complete a “Board and Commission Application” online on the City’s website at www.fairmontwv.gov. The Board and Commission Application is located under the tab “Forms and Applications”. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 8th at 12:00 noon.