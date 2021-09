After a one-year hiatus, the NCW Fair returned to Waterville and it had people from throughout the area excited to be back. Thursday kicked things off with the first opportunity for people to show off their animals and creations. Music and laughter filled the air. The appetizing smells from various food vendors was great. Then in the afternoon, the carnival rides kicked off. Screams that were a mix of fear and excitement joined the cacophony of sounds that reminded people of the unique joy that a fair brings with it.