CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

September ‘In the City’ features sidewalk construction for soon-to-be named Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Posted by 
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0tr9_0bqIRIWn00

A multi-million-dollar sidewalk construction project is underway on Mercury Blvd., soon to be named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., near Patterson Park Community Center. The latest edition of “In the City” is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms, featuring the federally funded project to enhance pedestrian safety.

The September episode of ‘In the City’ is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Gd5uOYFWf-M and airing on CityTV throughout the month. Stories in the September episode also include:

  • The ‘Soul Sisters’ were victims of name-calling in the 1960s and ‘70s as female, African American softball players who made history winning the Tennessee State Women’s Slow-pitch Championship in 1972 https://youtu.be/uIJ-dIixHHA
  • Every year, ‘Stuff the Bus’ helps Murfreesboro children get off to a successful start to the new school year. It wouldn’t be a success without the partnership of United Way, UPS and the Murfreesboro City Schools https://youtu.be/TKg7pVwEl0c
  • The dry summer season is a good time to detect Stormwater illicit discharges in our streams and rivers. Go along with Murfreesboro Water Quality Specialist Josh Upham as he inspects waterways for things that don’t belong there. River outfall screenings, spot checks and hot spots help the City track down and mitigate illicit discharges https://youtu.be/u4o7DkVp0Qk
  • For some children, it’s the first day to receive a comic book at Linebaugh Library’s Free Comic Book Day to support literacy https://youtu.be/Q03ZdwQhcMQ
  • Learn about the new Tennessee Naturalist Program at Wilderness Station. The recently expanded Barfield Crescent Park is the perfect place for Program Coordinator Eric Fann and Natural Resources Facility Coordinator Kristin Hopkins to share science education and the outdoors with children and adults https://youtu.be/ggLgCXCeUz8
  • Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is sponsoring free Author’s Night to learn from successful authors how to tell your story. For more information on the Oct. 7th event, call 615-962-8773 https://youtu.be/m7jI8E2lpuM
  • Murfreesboro City Schools Fall enrollment and achievement scores are addressed by Director Trey Duke in a presentation to the City Council https://youtu.be/KgkXi9QNzbY
  • Transportation Director Jim Kerr addresses why it takes so long for federally funded projects like the Mercury Blvd. Sidewalk Project to be implemented. Phase I construction from Broad Street to Middle Tennessee Blvd. is underway on the street to be renamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Phase II, from Middle Tennessee Blvd. to Minerva Drive, is expected to begin within a year https://youtu.be/-wbzqV17_MY
  • If you missed Mayor McFarland’s latest Live Facebook Briefing, catch the highlights with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital executives Gordon Ferguson and David Sellers on Covid-19 and the variant’s impact on hospitals. The full Covid-19 briefing is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/uA5MO7CrRH8
  • Plus, make plans now for the Nov. 6 Hazardous Waste Collection at the City’s Mulching Facility on Florence Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

85
Followers
158
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Jim Kerr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Construction Project#Mercury Blvd#African American#Stuff The Bus#United Way#Ups#Linebaugh Library#Free Comic Book Day#The City Council#Sidewalk Project#Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy