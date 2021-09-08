September ‘In the City’ features sidewalk construction for soon-to-be named Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
A multi-million-dollar sidewalk construction project is underway on Mercury Blvd., soon to be named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., near Patterson Park Community Center. The latest edition of “In the City” is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms, featuring the federally funded project to enhance pedestrian safety.
The September episode of ‘In the City’ is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Gd5uOYFWf-M and airing on CityTV throughout the month. Stories in the September episode also include:
- The ‘Soul Sisters’ were victims of name-calling in the 1960s and ‘70s as female, African American softball players who made history winning the Tennessee State Women’s Slow-pitch Championship in 1972 https://youtu.be/uIJ-dIixHHA
- Every year, ‘Stuff the Bus’ helps Murfreesboro children get off to a successful start to the new school year. It wouldn’t be a success without the partnership of United Way, UPS and the Murfreesboro City Schools https://youtu.be/TKg7pVwEl0c
- The dry summer season is a good time to detect Stormwater illicit discharges in our streams and rivers. Go along with Murfreesboro Water Quality Specialist Josh Upham as he inspects waterways for things that don’t belong there. River outfall screenings, spot checks and hot spots help the City track down and mitigate illicit discharges https://youtu.be/u4o7DkVp0Qk
- For some children, it’s the first day to receive a comic book at Linebaugh Library’s Free Comic Book Day to support literacy https://youtu.be/Q03ZdwQhcMQ
- Learn about the new Tennessee Naturalist Program at Wilderness Station. The recently expanded Barfield Crescent Park is the perfect place for Program Coordinator Eric Fann and Natural Resources Facility Coordinator Kristin Hopkins to share science education and the outdoors with children and adults https://youtu.be/ggLgCXCeUz8
- Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is sponsoring free Author’s Night to learn from successful authors how to tell your story. For more information on the Oct. 7th event, call 615-962-8773 https://youtu.be/m7jI8E2lpuM
- Murfreesboro City Schools Fall enrollment and achievement scores are addressed by Director Trey Duke in a presentation to the City Council https://youtu.be/KgkXi9QNzbY
- Transportation Director Jim Kerr addresses why it takes so long for federally funded projects like the Mercury Blvd. Sidewalk Project to be implemented. Phase I construction from Broad Street to Middle Tennessee Blvd. is underway on the street to be renamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Phase II, from Middle Tennessee Blvd. to Minerva Drive, is expected to begin within a year https://youtu.be/-wbzqV17_MY
- If you missed Mayor McFarland’s latest Live Facebook Briefing, catch the highlights with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital executives Gordon Ferguson and David Sellers on Covid-19 and the variant’s impact on hospitals. The full Covid-19 briefing is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/uA5MO7CrRH8
- Plus, make plans now for the Nov. 6 Hazardous Waste Collection at the City’s Mulching Facility on Florence Road.
