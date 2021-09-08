September ‘In the City’ features sidewalk construction for soon-to-be named Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

A multi-million-dollar sidewalk construction project is underway on Mercury Blvd., soon to be named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., near Patterson Park Community Center. The latest edition of “In the City” is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms, featuring the federally funded project to enhance pedestrian safety.

The September episode of ‘In the City’ is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Gd5uOYFWf-M and airing on CityTV throughout the month. Stories in the September episode also include: