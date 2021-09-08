COVID-19 testing at Pegula Ice Arena moves to appointment only
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — To increase efficiency at the two asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites on the University Park campus, beginning today (Sept. 8) testing at Pegula Ice Arena will be available by appointment only for students, faculty and staff who are required to test weekly. Drop-in and by-appointment testing will continue to be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday at the White Building for Penn State students, faculty and staff.news.psu.edu
