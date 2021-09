Former U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, is endorsing Christina Bohannan’s campaign for his old House seat. “Iowans deserve a leader who knows firsthand the struggles that so many in our communities face and understands just how much is at stake. That is the story of Christina Bohannan’s entire life, and it is why I am so proud to endorse her in this race,” Loebsack said in a prepared statement. “Christina knows that we need less bickering in Washington, and more working together, and I have all the confidence in the world that she is up for the task.”