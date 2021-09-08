Cold Case of 1989 – Part 1: The Blue Suitcase

Only a week ago I wrote an article about a handful of Oregon Cold Cases that baffled me as much as the authorities still trying to solve them. When we posted the article, an overwhelming amount of That Oregon Life readers countered with their own cases in the comments section. The missing and murdered were close to their hearts; friends, family members, and high-profile cases that have captured the interest of national news. A few of you reached out via messages with links to websites like The Charley Project and NAMUS.gov. These are your submissions. May you all one day have peace and closure in your hearts.