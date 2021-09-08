Cold Case of 1989 – Part 1: The Blue Suitcase
It’s been 32 years since a blue suitcase found its way to the bank of Skaggs Creek in Glasgow, 32 years since a horrendous discovery was made. According to Barren County Coroner records, on August 20 of 1989, two fishermen found a suitcase at the water’s edge of Skaggs Creek, specifically at the 31-E crossover of Skaggs Creek Bridge. Skaggs Creek connects with Coon Creek and Beaver Creek, thus connecting to Barren River Lake.www.jpinews.com
