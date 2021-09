Now at the height of hurricane season, the NHC is tracking 4 areas of disturbed weather/tropical waves. One that's emerged off the west coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands with a low chance of development. One a tropical wave that hasn't emerged off the west coast of Africa with a high chance of development in the next 2 to 5 days. One just east of the Azores with a low chance of developing into a tropical system. One several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas with a medium chance of development.