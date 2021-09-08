CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millicom Announces Bond Exchange Offer

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxembourg, September 8, 2021 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) announced today that it has offered to exchange up to $335,000,000, in aggregate original principal amount1 (the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”), of the Company’s outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 20262 (the “2026 Existing Notes” or “Old Notes”) held by Eligible Holders (as defined below) for newly issued US dollar-denominated 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “New Notes”) (the “Exchange Offer”). The New Notes will be senior unsecured indebtedness and will rank equal in right of payment with all of the Company’s existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. The New Notes will constitute an additional issuance of the Company’s previously issued $500,000,000, in aggregate original principal amount, 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031. The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to refinance the Old 2026 Existing Notes, which have a call date on October 15, 2021, by exchanging the Old Notes for the New Notes, which will mature in 2031, and thereby extend the overall maturity profile and reduce the overall cash cost of the Company’s debt. The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by and subject to the terms and conditions described in the offering memorandum dated as of the date hereof (the “Offering Memorandum”).

