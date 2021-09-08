Sea Ltd. (SE) Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced today a proposed registered underwritten public offering (the “ADS Offering”) of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0005 per share, of the Company, and a proposed registered underwritten public offering (the “Notes Offering” and, together with the ADS Offering, the “Offerings”) by the Company of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).www.streetinsider.com
