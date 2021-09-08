T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Consolidate and Expand Facilities in Massachusetts

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today plans to consolidate its existing facilities and expand into a newly leased facility in Billerica, Massachusetts. The Company will consolidate its existing operations in Lexington, MA and Wilmington, MA into a 70,000 sq.ft. facility in Billerica, MA to accommodate current and future growth. The move is expected to occur during the second half of 2022.