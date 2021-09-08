SentinelOne (S) Posts First Results Since June IPO, Revenues Leap 121%
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) reported mixed Q2 results in its first quarterly results as a public company. EPS came in at ($0.38), worse than the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Quarterly revenue increased 121% year-over-year to $45.8 million, beating the consensus estimate of $40.4 million.www.streetinsider.com
