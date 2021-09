The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Horticulture Education Committee in Smith County will be hosting popular horticulturist, garden writer, and philosopher Felder Rushing on Monday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Felder will present “Maverick Gardeners-Keepers of the Flame.”. Felder...