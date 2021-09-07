Neil Sperry: Gardener's Mailbag

Dear Neil: These insects have appeared on our green tomatoes. We’ve never seen them before. What should we do?. Answer: These are immature leaf-footed bugs (Leptoglossus pyllopus), close relatives to stinkbugs. They have similar piercing mouthparts. They will suck the fluids out of your ripening tomatoes and cause yellowed spots in the fruit in the process. They are also vectors for tomato diseases. Spinosad offers reasonably effective organic control, or some people actually vacuum them off the leaf surfaces with a shop vac. Sevin (Carbaryl) gives good control as well.