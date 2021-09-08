Mesquite park named in honor of Jon Latimore - the city’s first African American police officer
Mesquite, TX – September 8, 2021 – Jon Latimore was hired in 1985 as the first African American Police Officer to serve in the Mesquite Police Department. On September 7, the Mesquite City Council approved a resolution naming a future park to be located on North Bryan Avenue in his honor. For 28 years he made a lasting impression on the community receiving numerous commendations from citizens and coworkers. Latimore retired in 2013 and passed away in 2018.mesquite.bubblelife.com
