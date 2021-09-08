Irving Berlin at the Movies
In the 1930s, when the Great Depression hit, there was a mass exodus of songwriters who moved from Broadway out to Hollywood, adding their songs to the new art form, the film musical. And one of the first to make a name for himself on the Silver Screen was songwriter Irving Berlin. Berlin’s film songs make up a large portion of what we think of as the Great American Songbook, including songs like “Cheek To Cheek,” “Puttin’ On The Ritz” and “Let’s Face The Music And Dance.” This episode, we’ll explore the songwriter’s work in cinema, as performed by jazz and pop singers like Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald and more.indianapublicmedia.org
