Telemundo's Jose Diaz-Balart to host daily show on MSNBC

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran journalist Jose Diaz-Balart, the longtime anchor of “Noticias Telemundo” is hosting a daily new show on MSNBC, the network announced Tuesday. On Sept. 27, Diaz-Balart will take over the 10 a.m. weekday slot in the cable news network. He’s replacing NBC News’ senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, who is moving to a 3 p.m. slot.

www.arcamax.com

