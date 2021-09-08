CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Free Rabies Vaccine Clinic

Posted by 
High Point, North Carolina
High Point, North Carolina
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lz5nr_0bqI5qUK00

Saturday, 9/11/2021, 9:00 am -12:00 pm, at the High Point Public Library

Sponsored by the Guilford County Animal Shelter, the City of High Point Animal Control, and the Library

Dogs and Cats are welcome. All dogs must be leashed. All cats must be in a carrier.

Pre-registration is encouraged at http://rabiesclinic.guilfordcountync.gov.

Comments / 0

High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina

72
Followers
139
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#Dog#High Point#Rabies Vaccine#All Dogs#The Library Dogs And Cats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Dog licenses/permits disincentivize rabies vaccinations

My husband and I added the sweetest little guy to our family this week. He is a golden retriever puppy named Parker (see above). When we were going over the expenses we needed to pay (The AKC fees, the pet deposit for the apartment we live in, etc.), my husband was shocked to hear me say we needed to pay the pet license. Turns out they don’t have those where he’s from in rural Mississippi. Maybe they don’t have them in your town either; if not, a pet license is a small yearly fee paid to your local government for the privilege of adopting your favorite fluffy family member.
Decatur, ALWAAY-TV

Decatur animal clinic warns of increase in rabies

A local animal clinic in Decatur is asking pet owners to be aware of an increase of rabies in the area. Osborne Animal Clinic says a bat that was brought into the clinic tested positive for rabies. Another suspicious bat was brought in Saturday. Its rabies test is still pending. Both bats potentially exposed several family pets and owners.
AnimalsPosted by
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Wildlife Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starts This Month

Look out for low-flying helicopters, as a government task force will be distributing oral rabies vaccine bait for wildlife in communities around the SouthCoast and Cape Cod starting soon. A release from the Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Task Force notes that two types of oral rabies vaccination baits will...
AnimalsPhys.org

Dog vaccination essential for preventing rabies spread to humans and animals

A coordinated and sustained program of dog vaccination is essential for preventing rabies spread to humans and animals, according to new research. Research, led by academics at Imperial, the University of Glasgow and Ifakara Health Institute, and published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, found that rabies incidence in both humans and domestic dogs decreased during a period of sustained dog vaccination in southeast Tanzania, despite incidences of ongoing wildlife rabies infections.
Decatur, ALWHNT-TV

Decatur veterinarian encourages residents to check pet’s rabies vaccination

DECATUR, Ala. — A local veterinarian is asking residents to check their pet’s medical records due to positive rabies cases in the area. Osborne Animal Clinic wrote in a Facebook post that a bat brought into their clinic tested positive for rabies earlier in the week. It exposed the family dog and the owner. Then, another suspicious bat was brought into the clinic and had a pending rabies test. It exposed several family pets and perhaps the owner as they were handling it.
Petskoamnewsnow.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PetsBeaver County Times

Dr. Maro: Itchy pets and how to help them

Pets get itchy or pruritic for a variety of reasons. Most of the time pets are itching for medical reasons, and not just because they want attention. An occasional itch can be the result of a bug bite, some matted fur or even getting some mud or a stick between the paw pads, but repeated itching, biting, licking, over-grooming, rubbing on furniture or rolling incessantly in the grass can be a warning sign of more serious problems.
Animalscumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Vaccination Against Rabies (S)

Nastelli, Kaytlynne Marie - (1) Count of Vaccination Against Rabies (S) and 2 additional charges. On August 30, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police responded to Prospect Drive for a report of a person being bitten by a dog. Through and investigation it was found that a dog owned by Kaytlynne Nastelli ran off the owner property and did bite thevictim. It was also found that Nastelli's dog was...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County’s Next Rabies Clinic is Sept. 15 in Pulaski

The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next rabies clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Oswego County Highway Garage on Centerville Road in Pulaski. “We only have two rabies clinics remaining this year,” said Judy Grandy, director of the Environmental Health Division in...
Garrett County, MDgarretthealth.org

Garrett County Health Department Announces Fall Rabies Clinics

The Garrett County Health Department announces the final series of low-cost rabies clinics for 2021. The vaccination of dogs, cats, and ferrets will begin Monday, September 13, 2021, and conclude Saturday, September 18, 2021. Area residents are encouraged to check the following schedule for exact times and locations of the clinics in their area.
Middletown, RImiddletownri.com

Rabies Clinic Sept. 18 At Middletown Public Works

Come to the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association Rabies Clinic on Sept. 18 from 9 am - noon at the Middletown Department of Public Works building at 19 Berkeley Ave. Vaccinations available for cats, dogs and ferrets. Additional Info...
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

First Aid Course Launched for Pets

Following the PDSA’s 2021 annual well-being report, there has been calls for new pet owners to seek more support when it comes to looking after their furry friends. While the report shows that the pet population has not increased during the pandemic, it does show that almost half (47%) of all owners who acquired their pet since the start of the pandemic said this was their first experience of owning a pet as an adult.
AnimalsHigh Plains Journal

Working like a dog

Ranching may be full of new technology these days, but working dogs fill roles in many operations that cannot be accomplished by any microchip or data processor. From guarding flocks of sheep and goats to moving a herd of cattle on down the road, working dogs are valuable tools for ranchers from coast to coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy