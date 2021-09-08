Florida man opens new business, wins $1M lottery jackpot on same day
(UPI) A Florida man who opened his own auto shop received an unexpected cash injection on his first day of business when he won a $1 million lottery jackpot. Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from the Circle K store in Callahan on the same day that he celebrated the opening of the auto repair shop he started with his wife.www.arcamax.com
